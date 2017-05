Austin’s upcoming Maker Faire showcases creators from all over the area and it even gives you the chance to get hands on. Lisa Chouinard owns Feto Soap, she dropped in to give us a taste of what she’ll be helping us do at the event, making our own nail polish. Maker Faire will be held on May 13th and 14th at Palmer Event Center located at 900 Barton Springs.

For more information go to http://austin.makerfaire.com/.