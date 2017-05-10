You can now buy fireworks for Memorial Day, Travis County says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re the celebrating type who prefers their holidays to have explosions, get ready. Your Memorial Day can be extra explosive this year.

The Travis County Commissioners Court voted unanimously Tuesday, for the first time ever, to approve the sale of fireworks for Memorial Day.

The Texas Legislature passed the law that would greenlight Memorial Day fireworks in 2015, leaving to counties to decide on approval depending on drought conditions.

Fire concerns have Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway urging you to follow these safety tip:

Buy from reliable fireworks sellers, and never attempt to make your own fireworks or modify existing fireworks.

To detonate fireworks, find a flat surface, away from buildings, dry leaves and grass.

Have water on hand in case of a fire.

Insist on adult supervision when buying or setting off fireworks.

Read and follow label directions, warnings and instructions.

Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Never try to re-Iight fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never give fireworks to small children; even sparklers can cause serious burns.

Fireworks can be purchased from May 24 until midnight on the last Monday in May, Memorial Day. In 2016, only one vendor had expressed interest in Memorial Day sales so the approval wasn’t granted.

In addition to New Year’s, Memorial Day and Fourth of July, the state now allows for the sales of fireworks on Texas Independence Day and San Jacinto Day.