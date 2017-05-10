Semi falls 100 feet down embankment after a crash on SH 130

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The driver of an 18-wheeler that fell down a 100 foot embankment in eastern Travis County, just south of U.S. Route 290, is in the hospital.

Crews responded to the crash in the 11000 block of North State Highway 130 northbound around 3:30 a.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the man in his 40s was initially pinned and required a STAR Flight rescue, but that had to be cancelled due to weather conditions. KXAN Meteorologist David Yeomans said cloud heights were at 1,200 feet above ground, which has caused similar cancellations in the past.

ATCEMS said around 4:15 a.m. that the man was in an ambulance and was being transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with serious but not expected to be life threatening injuries.

Only one lane is open to traffic as of 5:22 a.m. while crews work to determine the cause of the crash.