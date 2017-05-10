Round Rock 7-Eleven robbery suspects on the loose

Round Rock 711 robbery (Phil Davis)
Round Rock 711 robbery (Phil Davis)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 7-Eleven employee told KXAN an early morning robbery Wednesday resulted in gunfire and the suspects escaping.

According to the employee, the gas station at 2681 Gattis School Road was robbed by two men.

The employee told KXAN that, when the men could not exit the store, one of them shot the glass door so they could escape.

Round Rock Police called a Crime Scene unit to the scene but, as of publishing time, hadn’t briefed the media on the incident.

It’s unknown who police may be searching for.

 

