Police, fire, county and city officials still against Texas property tax reform bill

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crowd of public officials came to the State Capitol on Wednesday to say Senate Bill 2, while different from its original version, is still a bad idea.

SB 2, the Property Tax Reform & Relief Act of 2017, would provide more information to property tax payers about appraisal rates and how local government officials set their tax rates. However, local officials see other measures of the bill as a cap on their overall budget.

Right now taxpayers can petition for an election to rollback local taxes if their taxes increase eight percent. Senate Bill 2 would call for an automatic election at eight percent and allow for taxpayers to petition at around five percent, which are less strict requirements coming over from the Texas Senate.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan has more on how this will impact Austin on KXAN News at 5 p.m.

In November 2016, a select committee, using data from the Comptroller’s Office, determined that city and county property tax levies have increased twice as fast as median household incomes since 2005. Much of the discussion circled around what can be considered a tax increase. One homeowner testified that an increased appraisal is in effect, a tax increase.