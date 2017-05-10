Person found shot in Pflugerville apartment complex parking lot

Pflugerville shooting scene at 1825 Place apartments at Foothill Farms Loop (KXAN photo)

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — Pflugerville authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning shooting.

Police received a shots fired call from the 1825 Place apartments located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop around 5 a.m. When officers arrived, a person informed them there was a gunshot victim in the parking lot.

Emergency crews transported the person to St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock with unspecified injuries.

The area has been blocked off and people are being advised to stay out of the area.

Any information about a suspect has not been released.

