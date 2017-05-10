NLand Surf Park to reopen Friday after lagoon damage

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — Shutdown just four weeks after its grand opening, NLand Surf Park will try again starting on Friday.

NLand opened on Oct. 7, 2016 and was closed on Halloween after damage was found under the park’s lagoon. The Austin Watershed Protection Department confirmed a release of water from the park spread onto nearby property.

Park organizers, who said in December that the park would not reopen anytime soon, announced Wednesday the repairs are done and it will reopen on May 12.

“Emerging technologies present never before seen challenges and our team has worked to develop a solution that will provide the best surf experience possible for our guests,” said spokesperson Chris Jones. “Over the winter, we worked on repairs and improvements, including some alterations to the shores to prevent the same issues from happening.”

The park had faced legal troubles before its initial opening when the Travis County Commissioners Court sued the owners for safety concerns related to brain-eating amoebas.

At opening, the park billed itself as North America’s first surf park. Pricing when the park was open ranged from $60 to $90 for a one-hour session. Coaching sessions and clinics ranged from $65 to $190 for a 90-minute session.

