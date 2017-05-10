New Braunfels man accused of sending minor sexually explicit material

By Published:
Blaine Tafolla Gunter booking photo (New Braunfels police photo)
Blaine Tafolla Gunter booking photo (New Braunfels police photo)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — A man who, New Braunfels police said, met a 13-year-old boy on a sexually explicit website has been charged with online solicitation of a minor after the boy’s mother contacted authorities.

According to a police statement, Blaine Tafolla Gunter, 28, exchanged phone numbers with the boy which resulted in explicit text messages that the mother discovered on April 17.

Detectives worked to gather evidence and obtained a warrant to search Gunter’s East Torrey Street home on May 3. Undisclosed evidence led them to obtain a warrant for his arrest the next day.

Gunter was taken into custody at his workplace on May 4 and booked into the Comal County Jail. He is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

If convicted, he could receive between two and 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

