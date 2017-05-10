Kitten rescued by firefighters from US 183 shoulder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A gray tabby kitten somehow found herself stuck on the shoulder of one of the busiest stretches of road in the city.

Firefighters were called to US 183 northbound at the Braker Lane exit Monday evening when a Good Samaritan reported the kitten trapped on the side of the highway.

A crew was able to rescue the kitten — healthy other than an injured nose, which should heal soon.

The Austin Fire Department gave special thanks to Karin Sanchez, who made the 911 call. “We are fostering the kitten until she is social enough and old enough to be spayed. We foster every now and then so we are happy to care for her until we find a good home,” Sanchez said.

“The best part is not a single person made me feel crazy or like a kitten on a highway wasn’t important. They just came out and picked her up like it was part of their every day job.”

AFD responded, “That’s because it is! If we can help we will. We say it often, but it bears repeating: we serve ALL the citizens of Austin, whether they’re two-legged OR four-legged!”