Hays County constable truck mistaken as fake cop car

Hays County Constable says the color of his truck and lack of signage is causing some to mistake his deputies as fake cops. (KXAN Photo)
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Constable Precinct 2 office says they are making big changes to the way their patrol cars look in the coming weeks, partly because some in the community are reporting the deputies as cop impersonators.

Constable Michael Torres says the changes need to happen not only to bring awareness to the community, but for the safety of his deputies.

“Me being in law enforcement, I don’t think I would roll up behind this truck and identify it as a police truck,” said Torres, while looking at his light green constable truck. “It really doesn’t look like an actual police car, you know? Not many law enforcement agencies are this color of green.”

In March, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported three separate instances of a suspect impersonating a cop on dark county roads. The sheriff’s department says it still hasn’t made any arrests and lack any suspects in the three cases.

Since then, the community has been on the lookout. However, that extra attention has created an additional problem for Torres.

“There have been two occasions where he’s been called in to the local police department here in Kyle and he’s been described as the cop impersonator,” said Torres.

Both times, Torres says his deputy was pulling someone over; those passing by saw the green truck and became concerned. Torres says the color of the vehicle is a problem, but also believes the lack of signage is confusing to some drivers.

On Monday, Torres placed extra stickers on the front and back of the trucks. “We put that there for visibility if nothing else,” he said.

At the beginning of June, the entire truck will look completely different. Earlier this year, Torres held a competition and allowed high school students to design new graphics for the constable trucks.

“I really like to get the community involved,” he said. “I hope to be making it a more professional looking police vehicle so people can identify us and not mistake us for anyone else other than we are as cops.”

Design created by high school students for Hays Constable Precinct 2 vehicle (Hays County Constable Photo)
Design created by high school students for Hays County Constable Precinct 2 vehicle (Hays County Constable Photo)

