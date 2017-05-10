Fifth graders filling in for City Council say it’s harder than it looks

5th graders from Doss Elementary School take part in a mock elementary school session (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
5th graders from Doss Elementary School take part in a mock elementary school session (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of Austin fifth graders got a chance to see what it takes to be a city council member.

“You don’t have to be — you know — destined to be a politician to end up there,” City Council Member Alison Alter said.

The group from Doss Elementary was invited by Alter. The visit was auctioned off as part of a fundraiser to raise money for the school PTA.

The winner invited his entire class to participate in a mock city council meeting. Students we spoke to say the job is harder than it looks.

“It’s super cool because like the only thing I’ve known is from watching TV,” 5th grader Allie Meachum said. “And it’s much different — actually trying to solve a problem just with you and a bunch of other people and it’s really cool to experience, to see what that’s like.”

Students split up to play the roles of city staff, council members and “concerned citizens.”

5th graders from Doss Elementary School take part in a mock elementary school session (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)
5th graders from Doss Elementary School take part in a mock elementary school session (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

 

