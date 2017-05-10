Comey in farewell letter: ‘It is done, and I will be fine’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Director James Comey says in a farewell letter that he does not plan to dwell on the decision to fire him or the “way it was executed.”

The letter circulated among Comey friends and colleagues. It was posted online by CNN Wednesday night and a person who had seen the note confirmed the online version was authentic.

To all:

I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any

reason, or for no reason at all. I’m not going to spend time on the decision or

the way it was executed. I hope you won’t either. It is done, and I will be fine,

although I will miss you and the mission deeply.

I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American

people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and

independence. What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its

people, who together make it that rock for America.

It is very hard to leave a group of people who are committed only to

doing the right thing. My hope is that you will continue to live our values and

the mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution.

If you do that, you too will be sad when you leave, and the American people

will be safer.

Working with you has been one of the great joys of my life. Thank you

for that gift.

Jim Comey