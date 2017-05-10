Cedar Park police arrest 10 in cross-country drug smuggling ring

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Ten people have been arrested by Cedar Park police as part of a seven-month effort to put an end to a series of drug trafficking cases, including two that spanned the country.

The sting, called Operation Clean Sweep, began in September 2016 with a local tip about a high level of narcotics activity in Cedar Park and the surrounding area. Authorities learned that three groups were coordinating to make, transport and distribute the drugs in Central Texas.

Only one of those arrested, Matthew Eric Weiner, 28, has been named by authorities. The police department is not naming the others to avoid jeopardizing their investigation. Wiener was arrested at his home on April 27 with around 40 pounds of marijuana that he admitted to buying in Portland, Ore. and shipping to Austin.

Seven pounds of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) in wax form was seized, along with 230 prescription pills, six bottles of a prescription syrup, 64 pounds of marijuana, 274 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of psilocybin (aka shrooms), three pistols and seven assault rifles, along with $190,194 in the suspects’ drug profits.

The street value of the confiscated drugs is around $252,700.

Wiener faces charges of possession of marijuana and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, in addition to a parole violation.

A number of agencies, including Leander police, the DEA, DFW Airport police, the ATF and the Counterdrug Task Force, were involved in the investigation.