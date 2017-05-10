Brawl on Southwest Airlines plane caught on camera

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) – One person was arrested after a brawl broke out on a flight that landed in Los Angeles.

The fight happened Sunday on Flight 2530 from Dallas to Bob Hope Airport in Burbank.

Part of the fight was recorded and shared on Twitter by Nick Krause, a fellow passenger.

Screams can be heard in the video as one woman shouts, “What’s wrong with you?” NBC Los Angeles reported.

According to Southwest, the fight started as passengers began to get off the plane.

Chaze Mickalo Cable, 37 was arrested on a suspicion of battery charge by Burbank police.

Another passenger suffered a swollen left eye, a cut to his nose and a chipped tooth.

“We’re grateful to our employees who quickly reacted to break up a fight involving three customers,” a Southwest Airlines spokeswoman told NBC Los Angeles. “Our Employees are our everyday heroes and are trained to de-escalate conflict while delivering heartfelt hospitality.”