Austin’s Best Summer Day Camp

Dan Neal, the Director at Camp Doublecreek in Round Rock was in the studio today telling us about what children between the ages of 4 and 14 may experience any given day at Camp Doublecreek. He told us that Camp Doublecreek has been the Austin area’s premier day camp since 1971 and has been voted “Austin’s Best Day Camp” for 10 plus years running. Kids are picked up at 13 different locations around Austin, Cedar Park, Pflugerville and Round Rock. As soon as campers step on the bus, the fun begins! They sing songs with awesome camp counselors who are dedicated to Camp Doublecreek’s core values to challenge, encourage, engage and inspire all campers. As soon as campers step off of the bus with their new friends, their very busy day begins around the flag pole with The Pledge of Allegiance and singing “It’s a Grand Ol Flag”. Kids are separated into groups by age, and they are off! There’s a climbing wall, zip line, high and low ropes courses, GaGa ball, soccer, basketball, a lot of original games with a focus on team building, swimming with a 110 ft. water slide, laser tag, art classes, horseback riding and much more. If your camper doesn’t know how to swim or just wants to perfect their swimming skills, you can sign up for swim lessons. Dan also told us that Camp Doublecreek is completely unplugged. That’s right! No cell phones or electronic devices are allowed all day. By the end of the day, your camper will have had a blast engaging in a variety of activities that were not only fun, but also helped them to develop physically, emotionally and intellectually. When it is time, campers get back on the bus for the trip back to their drop off location in time for you to pick them up and take them home. You can register online at www.campdoublecreek.com He also stressed that the goal at Camp Doublecreek is to make sure every camper leaves at the end of the day knowing someone believes in them.

You can tour the campus and meet the staff at Camp Doublecreek’s Open House, Saturdays from 10 AM to 12 PM at 800 Doublecreek Drive, Round Rock, Texas. Call 512-255-3661 or go to CampDoublecreek.com for more details.

