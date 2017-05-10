Amazon Prime Now to deliver fresh items from Sprouts in Austin

By Published:
Sprouts Farmers Market photo
Sprouts Farmers Market photo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s getting easier and easier for those of us who dislike making the trip to the grocery store.

Amazon’s Prime Now delivery service, which gets things to people in either one or two hours, will now be delivering fresh grocery items from Sprouts Farmers Market to customers.

Things like seasonal and organic produce, meat and seafood can show up at your doorstep and you’d never even have to get dressed. Vitamins, body care items and ice cream also qualify.

To take advantage of this fresh grocery delivery, you have to already be an Amazon Prime customer and place an order through the special Amazon Prime Now app. One hour delivery is $7.99 and two hour delivery is included in the cost of Amazon Prime.

Delivery from Sprouts will be available from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. Normal Prime Now purchases are made from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. until midnight on weekends.

Prime Now couriers are also planning to deliver fresh flowers for those who need some last minute Mother’s Day help on May 13 and 14.

