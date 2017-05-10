AISD special education teacher arrested for allegedly biting student

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Cook Elementary School special education teacher is charged with injury to a child after a parent says the teacher bit her daughter at school.

According to court documents, Courtney Nikole Williams, 35, was arrested and charged with the crime for an incident on March 6.

The arrest affidavit states that Williams had to remove the victim, a 9-year-old student, from the child’s classroom because the child was being disruptive. At one point, Williams admitted she bit the victim on the arm when she said the victim “flailed her arms.”

Williams said as she was standing behind the victim, the student “started to push her left arm up which made contact with Williams’ nose and mouth area.” Williams claims that as she was hit with the child’s arm, she was closing her mouth because she was telling the girl to “stop resisting.”

The bite marks allegedly made by an Austin ISD elementary school teacher (Family photo)
The bite marks allegedly made by an Austin ISD elementary school teacher (Family photo)

The injury broke the child’s skin. One witness heard the child scream, “You bit me, you bit me,” at the time of the incident.

Later, in an interview with police, when asked whether she bit down on the student’s arm when she was hit in the mouth, Williams said in part, “I don’t… to be honest, I don’t really know… it was pretty quick.”

In a letter sent home on April 3, the principal at Cook Elementary School told parents about the arrest.

Williams submitted a resignation letter to Austin ISD on April 13. She is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency educator investigations division. The Department of Family and Protective Services also investigated the incident and concluded their review on April 4.

