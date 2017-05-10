22-year-old in Williamson Co. Jail found with marijuana-mixed peanut butter

Gabriel Higdon (Williamson County Jail Photo)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A 22-year-old man who was in jail last week on a charge of public intoxication was found to have peanut butter mixed with marijuana in his cell.

On May 4, a correctional officer was making his rounds at the Williamson County Jail in Georgetown when he heard Gabriel Higdon say, “Man, I’m high as f—.”

The officer also noticed the smell of marijuana in the air and found Higdon with a bowl of peanut butter mixed in with what appeared to be marijuana.

Higdon was then escorted from the housing unit to the booking area. During a strip search, a clear plastic bag containing marijuana fell from Higdon’s buttocks. According to court documents, the bag also contained prescription pain medication.

Higdon is charged with having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

