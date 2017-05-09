VIDEO: Police stop 8-year-old driving for drunk mom

NBC News Published: Updated:
Milwaukee drunk mom who made 8 year old son drive (NBC News photo)
Milwaukee drunk mom who made 8 year old son drive (NBC News photo)

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Milwaukee (WTMJ) — A mother is facing multiple charges after police stopped her driving under the influence with her 8-year-old son on her lap.

Authorities say 37-year old Carrie Bernard failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for her third suspected DUI.

Police stopped Bernard after they saw her car entering an on-ramp with the child on her lap, steering the vehicle.

Deputies say the boy was crying because he didn’t want to go to jail.

The boy was turned over to Child Protective Services.

During the arrest a camera inside the police car was rolling as Bernard said “I think I might have a drink after this.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qn1sSy

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s