VIDEO: Police stop 8-year-old driving for drunk mom

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Milwaukee (WTMJ) — A mother is facing multiple charges after police stopped her driving under the influence with her 8-year-old son on her lap.

Authorities say 37-year old Carrie Bernard failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for her third suspected DUI.

Police stopped Bernard after they saw her car entering an on-ramp with the child on her lap, steering the vehicle.

Deputies say the boy was crying because he didn’t want to go to jail.

The boy was turned over to Child Protective Services.

During the arrest a camera inside the police car was rolling as Bernard said “I think I might have a drink after this.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qn1sSy