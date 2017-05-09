VIDEO: Kendrex White describes UT stabbing in jailhouse interview

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “I pulled out my knife. My heart started beating really fast and no one moved and then I struck a table and no one acknowledged that I did that,” University of Texas stabbing suspect Kendrex White told KPRC in a video interview from the Travis County Jail.

White, 21, told KPRC he has no memory of stabbing anyone, which is also what he told police the day he was arrested. “I had a dream. It showed my face and I thought maybe it was possible I could have done it, but I didn’t remember doing it myself, if that makes any sense.”

UT stabbing suspect, Kendrex White, being arrested. (Courtesy: Ray Arredondo‏)
UT stabbing suspect, Kendrex White, being arrested on campus on May 1, 2017. (Courtesy: Ray Arredondo‏)

“I have had problems with my mind, but I didn’t think it would be to the point of interaction with someone, lethal interaction,” White, a UT junior, said. In the interview, White says he has been told he has epilepsy and schizophrenia, adding that he hears voices.

Authorities have confirmed that White was recently involuntarily committed in another city.

White is charged with the murder of 19-year-old UT freshman Harrison Brown on May 1. He is also accused of stabbing three other students.

White says he carried a knife for protection, saying he was scared every time he left his house: “I don’t want to carry a gun, I just carried a knife because I always like to say I live by the sword and die by the sword.”

“That’s why I carried one for protection. Just in case anything happens, because you never know in Austin,” he continued.

