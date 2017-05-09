VIDEO: Angry passengers revolt after cancellation of 9 flights

Related Coverage VIDEO: Japanese flight attendant caught in middle of violent passenger fight

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (NBC News) Hundreds of people at Fort Lauderdale Airport became unruly when they learned that Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.

Cell phone footage shot by passengers shows security agents tussling with upset passengers.

The airline said some of its pilots had refused to fly, which resulted in the cancellations and set off the angry customers.

If you or someone you know has booked a flight through Spirit, the airline asks to please call ahead to check on the flight status.