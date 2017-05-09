Spurs overcome Leonard injury, Harden to beat Rockets in OT

Raul Dominguez Published:
San Antonio Spurs' Danny Green (14) drives to the basket as Houston Rockets' James Harden (13) defends during overtime of Game 5 in a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 110-107. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame an injury to Kawhi Leonard to beat James Harden and the Houston Rockets 110-107 in overtime on Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their second-playoff series.

Leonard had 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes before exiting with an injured right ankle. Leonard stepped on Harden’s foot with 5:37 left in the third quarter and then played limited minutes before sitting out overtime.

Harden had 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He had a chance at potential tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime, but was blocked from behind by Manu Ginobili.

