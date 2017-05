AUSTIN (KXAN) — No one was home when a south Austin home burned during the early morning hours Tuesday.

A person driving by the home at 6916 Cherrydale Dr. called Austin fire crews around 1 a.m. for what they thought was a trash fire. When first responders arrived they found the home covered in heavy fire.

By 1:26 a.m the fire was knocked down with the ‘standard offensive attack,’ an Austin fire spokesperson said.

They are working to determine what caused the fire and total damages.