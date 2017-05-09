Reminder: Patients should still go to UMC until Dell Seton opens on May 21

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even though Dell Seton Medical Center may look like it’s open, the hospital wants to make sure people looking for treatment in downtown Austin go to University Medical Center Brackenridge for now.

Dell Seton will open on May 21 at 7 a.m. and patients from UMC Brackenridge will be transferred over. A Seton spokesperson says they do not know of any cases of patients accidentally going to Dell Seton before it has opened.

The public can tour Dell Seton this Saturday, May 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at 15th and Red River streets. You can meet hospital team members, enjoy family activities, live music and refreshments. If you can’t make the tour in person, watch a video tour here.

Once open, the hospital will be the new home of the only adult Level I trauma center within our 11-county region. Compared to UMC Brackenridge, Dell Seton will have more critical care beds, specially designed areas for a growing neurosciences program and epilepsy care, as well as an environmentally sustainable design.

Anyone with additional questions can call 512-324-7000 and dial 0 to speak to an operator. Visit the Seton website for frequently asked questions about the transition.

 

 

