Police searching for Austin burglary suspect after chase

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are searching for the second suspect connected to an overnight burglary at the Southpark Meadows shopping center.

Austin police said they were called around 3 a.m. for the burglary at an unspecified business in the shopping complex at 9500 south Interstate 35. After officers arrived, around 3:15 a.m., the suspects led officers on a chase down I-35.

Police said the chase ended at 22150 I-35 in Kyle, just south of Farm to Market 1626, when two suspects bailed from the car.

Officers were able to catch one of them, but the second suspect is still not in custody as of 7:35 a.m.

Police have not offered a description of who they are looking for or said if they should be considered dangerous.