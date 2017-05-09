Parts of North MoPac to close for 2 nights for lane re-striping

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Tuesday night, construction crews will spend a couple of nights working to re-stripe southbound North MoPac lanes between US 183 and Ranch to Market 2222.

The work will be completed in two phases during the overnight hours on Tuesday and Wednesday. First, from the Capital of Texas Highway to Steck Avenue. Once that’s done, they’ll continue from Steck Avenue down to RM 2222. A third night of closures might be needed if the work takes longer than expected.

During the re-striping, from midnight until 5 a.m., southbound traffic from will be diverted to the frontage road between the Capital of Texas Highway and Steck Avenue. Officials with the Mopac Improvement Project say the impact on traffic should be fairly light, however, police officers will be on hand just to help traffic flow through the signal light at Steck Avenue if necessary.

Project spokesperson Steve Pustelnyk says he believes traffic will move more smoothly once the re-striping and paving are completed. “This should be an improvement for drivers. A lot of the barrels will be pulled out, you’ll be in your final configuration and so they’ll be less working around construction.”

Pustelnyk says the bulk of the construction on North MoPac between US 183 to RM 2222 should be complete by the end of June—but don’t make plans to use the express lane in that area just yet. Pustelnyk says they want to hold off from opening that portion of the express lane to drivers until construction is completed from RM 2222 down to Cesar Chavez Street to prevent any potential bottlenecks.

“We’re further along on the northbound side so it’s likely it’ll open first then be followed by the southbound side. Again all of these are subject to change based on weather and the contractor’s priorities, but right now the northbound side is further along than the southbound side in the area south of RM 2222,” says Pustelnyk.

While construction is expected to be wrapped by this summer, the rest of the year will be spent on closing out the project.