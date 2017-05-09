New Travis County District Attorney’s Office slated for completion next spring

By Published:
Rendering of Ronald Earle building where the District Attorney's office would be located. (Courtesy: Travis County)
Rendering of Ronald Earle building where the District Attorney's office would be located. (Courtesy: Travis County)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction for the new Ronald Earle Building that will house the Travis County District Attorney’s Office is humming along.

A recently released rendering shows a modern seven-story, 130,000-square-foot building. The building, which is being built at 416 W. 11th St., also includes a four-story parking garage. Flintco was awarded the $42 million construction contract and construction started in December of 2015.

Employees that work in the DA’s Office won’t have to move far when the building opens, which is expected next spring. The new office is just catty-corner from the Blackwell-Thurman Justice Center.

The new building will free up much-needed space in the already crowded Justice Center. The Ronald Earle Building is one of several projects Travis County has in the works to alleviate overcrowding in various court buildings. In December, the county took over the deed for the building located at 200 W. 8th St. to transform it into a new home for probate court.

 

 

