PHOTOS: Avery Ranch house fire probably caused by lightning strike

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters have put out a house fire in the Avery Ranch subdivision of northwest Austin. They say the fire was probably started by a lightning strike.

The Austin Fire Department said when they responded to the fire around 1:45 p.m. They found black smoke coming from the roof of the 2-story home on Brodick Drive, near the intersection of Avery Ranch Boulevard and West Parmer Lane. Crews say the home has significant damage.

KXAN’s Jim Spencer says there was lightning in the area at the time the fire started.

15405 Brodick fire attack now defensive pic.twitter.com/D4ttWflWqb — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) May 9, 2017