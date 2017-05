HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays CISD superintendent has announced he plans to step down at the end of the school year.

Superintendent Michael McKie informed his executive staff of his decision at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

McKie said he will issue a joint statement with the School Board president after Friday’s meeting.

Hired as the superintendent in May 2013, McKie spent most of his career in Fort Bend ISD.

His current contract was set to run through June 30, 2019.