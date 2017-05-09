El Paso-area high school teacher gets back rubs in exchange for A’s

Chorus Nylander, KTSM Published:
A student complaint against a teacher who offered A grades in exchange for back rubs (KTSM Photo)
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) — An El Paso-area social studies teacher and coach is now on administrative leave after accusations he offered A grades in exchange for back rubs and massages, according to the Gadsden Independent School District.

This comes after a student complaint which sparked an investigation into teacher Daniel Tena’s conduct. The complaint was filed on May 2 by a 16-year-old Gadsden High School student. The district says 20 students in total were interviewed during their investigation.

In the complaint the student details several issues she has had with Tena, including a claim he would offer student’s A’s for book work if they would give him a massage or back rub. Allegedly two female students did follow through with that request and received the A grades for giving back rubs, according to the student.

The student’s father, who spoke exclusively with NewsChannel 9, says he was outraged to learn about the allegations.

“I was very angry. If my daughter was one of the girls that gave him a back rub then this story would be a lot different. But luckily she didn’t but other girls did and I don’t want anyone taking advantage of teenage girls,” the students father said.

The father says he and his daughter handed the complaint over to the principal. He says he may go see a lawyer and perhaps take legal action.

GISD released a statement saying in part:

“Annual training is provided to teachers regarding their classroom behavior and any actions that could be construed as inappropriate contact with any student. GISD teachers are held to the highest level of professional contact as per District and State Department of Educations policies and procedures.”

