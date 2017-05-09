Calling all video gamers!

Rooster Teeth is an Austin production company known for it’s web videos, TV series, and motion pictures.

But their new show wants you!

It’s a competition to find the best video gamer around.

Our Joe Barlow got the lowdown on what to expect at auditions and played some video games.

WHO SHOULD AUDITION

Gamers over the age of 18

People who know how to play video games and how to have fun while doing it

WHEN AND WHERE ARE THE AUDITIONS?

2415 W. Pecan Street Suite 100, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Friday, May 12th – 7:30 p.m till 10:30 p.m

Saturday, May 13th – 10:30 a.m till 1:30 p.m