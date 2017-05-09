Calling all video gamers!

By Published: Updated:

Rooster Teeth is an Austin production company known for it’s web videos, TV series, and motion pictures.
But their new show wants you!
It’s a competition to find the best video gamer around.
Our Joe Barlow got the lowdown on what to expect at auditions and played some video games.

WHO SHOULD AUDITION

Gamers over the age of 18

People who know how to play video games and how to have fun while doing it

WHEN AND WHERE ARE THE AUDITIONS?

2415 W. Pecan Street Suite 100, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Friday, May 12th – 7:30 p.m till 10:30 p.m

Saturday, May 13th – 10:30 a.m till 1:30 p.m

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s