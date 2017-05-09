Body of Austin fisherman recovered in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man who hadn’t been heard from since Saturday afternoon was found dead in Copano Bay Monday night.

According to KRIS, the body of Kevin Ferrell, 53, was recovered by a friend around 8 p.m. Monday.

Ferrell’s wife had told the Coast Guard that he was last heard from around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he set out for a fishing trip in Rockport.

Ferrell is said to have started his trip from the Copano Bay Fishing Pier dock and said he was heading to Newcomb’s Point. His boat was found about a half mile south of that area two hours later. A fishing pole that belonged to him was found on the north shore of Copano Bay.

Authorities are working on an autopsy report.