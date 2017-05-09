Body of Austin fisherman recovered in Corpus Christi

By Published: Updated:
Austin fisherman Kevin Ferrell (KRIS photo)
Austin fisherman Kevin Ferrell (KRIS photo)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — An Austin man who hadn’t been heard from since Saturday afternoon was found dead in Copano Bay Monday night.

According to KRIS, the body of Kevin Ferrell, 53, was recovered by a friend around 8 p.m. Monday.

Ferrell’s wife had told the Coast Guard that he was last heard from around 12:30 p.m. Saturday when he set out for a fishing trip in Rockport.

Ferrell is said to have started his trip from the Copano Bay Fishing Pier dock and said he was heading to Newcomb’s Point. His boat was found about a half mile south of that area two hours later. A fishing pole that belonged to him was found on the north shore of Copano Bay.

Authorities are working on an autopsy report.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s