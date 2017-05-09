ACLU of Texas issues travel advisory in light of new immigration law

By Published:
ACLU Texas Travel Advisory - SB 4
ACLU Texas Travel Advisory - SB 4

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As law enforcement agencies in Texas review their policy on whether or not they ask a person if they’re in the country legally, the ACLU of Texas is issuing a travel advisory to people who are planning to travel to Texas.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the ACLU said, “Since the passage of SB4, we must issue a travel advisory that anyone planning to travel to Texas in the near future should anticipate the possible violation of their constitutional rights when stopped by law enforcement.”

The organization also posted an image of what travelers might encounter in Texas. The group says people might face illegal arrests, racial profiling and demands to show your papers.

If a person feels like their rights were violated, the ACLU is asking people to call: 1-888-507-2970.

Ever since Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 4 into law on Sunday evening, various groups have pledged to challenge it. Luis Vera is an attorney with the League of United Latin American Citizens. He says he filed the challenge Monday on behalf of a small town near the border with Mexico called El Cenizo, which has had a “safe haven” ordinance since 1999 that prohibits city employees from asking about a person’s immigration status.

Texas has already asked a federal court to pre-emptively find that the law known as SB4 is constitutional. Abbott says the ban is needed to keep immigrant criminals off the streets and will stand up in court.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s