ACC breaks ground in Kyle, making way for more first responders

The new campus is estimated to cost $22.4 million and should be complete in 2018. (KXAN Photo)
KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — Those looking to pursue a career as a first responder in Hays County will have a new training facility next year. With a budget of $22.4 million, the Austin Community College Hays Campus will be offering more classes for those focusing on criminal justice and medical services programs.

The ACC Hays Campus opened their doors in 2014 offering degrees in criminal justice, computer information technology and office administration.

Construction for phase two of the campus will begin this summer. Once complete, the Hays Campus will have a law enforcement training center with an emergency vehicle operations track, tactical indoor firing range, police simulation training space and specially designed classrooms for emergency management operations training.

Since opening in 2014, the Hays Campus has seen a 37 percent growth in enrollment. According to ACC, 1,690 students enrolled for the fall 2014 semester and 2,319 enrolled for the fall 2016 semester.

