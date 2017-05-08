Woman who pulled into oncoming traffic in Cedar Park dies from injuries

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman who was involved in a car crash in Cedar Park on April 24 succumbed to her injuries more than a week later.

The crash happened in the 900 block of W. Whitestone Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Cedar Park police say Raquel Kocher, 56, was trying to turn eastbound onto Whitestone Boulevard when she pulled in front of oncoming traffic and was struck by a driver in a pick-up truck.

Kocher was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries on Wednesday, May 3. The driver of the pick-up truck had no major injuries.

Just east of this area is one of Cedar Park’s most dangerous intersections. A study shows the intersection of East Whitestone Boulevard at 183A had 120 crashes between 2012 and 2015.