VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl visiting safari park

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) — A 9-year-old girl is recovering after being bitten on the head by a kangaroo while visiting Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville, Alabama.

Jennifer White happened to be recording her 9-year-old daughter Cheyenne’s interaction with the animal when the attack happened Saturday.

The video shows spaces in the fence large enough for the kangaroos to poke their heads and arms through. They’re also large enough for children to do the same.

The video shows the animal grab Cheyenne by the hair as she’s bent over and bitten her on the ear. The White family left the park immediately to seek medical attention. Cheyenne ended up with 14 stitches in her head.

Ms. White believes the park owners should do more to protect visitors, including providing a tighter fence with a physical barrier. Pointing to a sign simply isn’t enough.

“It’s real thin. It’s right here. You can clearly see it or pet it or it could touch you, which makes you feel more, like, safe. And I think children not being able to access the animal by reach or the animal to the children would help a whole lot.”

A park employee asked about the incident said the owners didn’t want to comment about what happened, but did point to a state law posted that says people take some of their own risks when visiting an agri-tourism business.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qTkuNG