Vehicle windows broken in Pflugerville, police seek suspects

PFLUGERVILLE (KXAN) — For more than a month, Pflugerville police have been responding to, what they’re calling, a high number of broken vehicle windows.

Pflugerville Police Department said they have been responding to the calls since April 2 with the most recent being May 5.

Police said the people who have been reporting the broken windows live in close proximity to one another, but have not yet released whereabouts in the city it was occurring.

Authorities are looking for younger white or Hispanic males who may be in a dark colored pickup truck. Police said the suspects are using rocks, BB guns and either a club or bat to damage the windows.

Residents can contact the Pflugerville Police Department at 512-251-4004. If you have any further information that may lead the identification of the suspects, you may call the CID Tip Line at 512-670-5700 or email cidtips@pflugervilletx.gov.