UT remembers former president Dr. Peter Flawn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former University of Texas president Dr. Peter Flawn is being remembered for his distinguished leadership. The university announced that Dr. Flawn, 91, died overnight Sunday.

The geologist served as president of UT Austin from 1979 to 1985, returning to become interim president from 1997 to 1998.

During his six years at the helm of UT, he helped raised the university’s number of faculty endowments from 112 to 851. According to a biography supplied by the university, sponsored research awards grew to $100 million and five new research buildings were built. The Academic Center was renamed the Peter T. Flawn Academic Center in his honor in 1985 when Dr. Flawn retired and became president emeritus.

Dr. Flawn served as the second president of UT San Antonio from 1973 to 1977. While there, he introduced a new core curriculum, higher admission standards and increased the number of endowed faculty positions.

“When one looks back at the intellectual giants that led The University of Texas, Peter Flawn’s name will be right at the top of the list,” said C hancellor William McRaven. “Peter was a special person and over the last two years, I developed a deep respect, admiration and friendship with this wonderful man. He dedicated his life to educating the young men and women at UT Austin, UT San Antonio and throughout the state of Texas. We will miss him dearly.”

“Peter was a visionary leader at UT, a beloved friend and a wise counselor to me and many university presidents,” said UT president Gregory Fenves. “Whenever the university sought his help — from his earliest days doing geology research in West Texas through his time as president emeritus — Peter always answered the call. His contributions to our great university were immense and we will miss him deeply.”

Flawn’s wife, Priscilla, died in 2016. His daughter, Laura, died in 2001.