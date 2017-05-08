Uber’s operations in Austin come under Justice Department investigation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin says the Justice Department wants to know if Uber was breaking the law in Austin.

A spokesperson says subpoenas are on the way.

The U.S. Department of Justice contacted the city, looking for operational and regulatory info on the ridesharing company. Austin was not the only city contacted.

This comes after Uber announced two months ago it would disband a secret program called “Greyball.” The company said the program was used to deter passengers violating the company’s terms of service.

The New York Times reported the company used the app to keep from picking up local undercover law enforcement trying to catch drivers illegally picking up passengers.

Uber left Austin on May 9, 2016 after the city approved a fingerprint background check requirement for ridesharing drivers.