Small Business Festival Undergoes Rapid Growth

As small business festival comes to an end Rapid Growth Guy and executive director of Small Business Festival, Matthew Pollard, and Justin McCullough of Capital One Spark Business discussed how this amazing event came about in 2017, the rapid growth it has already experienced in 2017 and future growth plans for 2018. Small Business Festival offered more than 80 free events across 14 states this National Small Business Week, May 1-5, 2017. The event was the second annual Small Business Festival powered, by many city governments, local partners, and major sponsor, Capital One Spark Business. Inc. Magazine calls this a Top 5 Must-Attend Conference. The event, which has been featured by Fortune and coincided with National Small Business Week, was created to inspire and educate entrepreneurs and small business owners through keynote presentations, panel discussions and interactive workshops on topics crucial to help small businesses grow big.

Small Business Festival (SBF) included three days of paid Premier Events at the 800 Congress Space in downtown Austin and five days of free community events across numerous U.S. states including Texas, California, New York, Florida, Oklahoma, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and many more. Almost 200 expert speakers across the nation led topics including practical tips for starting or growing your small business, financing, sales, marketing, social media, public relations, staff recruiting and leadership strategies, networking training, freelancing and the “gig economy,” and legal and economic trends. Topics were tailored to help entrepreneurs in the early stages of their businesses, as well as established entities. Interactive workshops, coaching, pitch competitions and networking events engaged event attendees, providing individualized takeaways.

All recorded content from SBFlive and community events has been made available to the public through its video gallery. To get a feel of the incredible content SBF produces for the community you can access all SBF videos online at smallbusinessfestival.org.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and deserve to be supported and celebrated for the risks they take and the millions they employ” said Matthew Pollard, Executive Director of Small Business Festival. The U.S. Small Business Administration reports that small businesses collectively make up 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms, 63 percent of net new private-sector jobs, 48 percent of private-sector employment, and 42 percent of private-sector payroll. According to the Austin Chamber’s Business and Industry Report, retail stores in Travis County alone account for 10,960 small businesses and over $18.5 billion in sales revenues. 2012 census data, before the Austin tech scene really boomed, shows that the Austin area’s 34,000+ small businesses accounted for more than 238,000 jobs, employing 27% of the population during that period. The event is organized by a group of seasoned professionals with backgrounds in business consulting and coaching, start-ups, technology, marketing, event programming and production, business development and community relations who are all passionate about entrepreneurship and small business. For more details, go to SmallBusinessFestival.org.

