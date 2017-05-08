Prepare for more delays with 183 South project construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority says it’s the story people aren’t talking about. Fixated on MoPac, instead of another massive undertaking: The 8-mile 183 South project.

The project will transform the corridor many people use to get to and from the airport into an expressway with three lanes in each direction. And it will include toll lanes.

The prime time for construction work is after 8 p.m. or before 6 a.m. So for drivers using the route to get to the airport for an early morning flight, keep in mind you’ll be met with more delays in the coming months.

The best way to stay on top of the changes are through the 183 South website and Twitter page, to help you plan your day. You can also sign up for text and email alerts and look for any developments through KXAN’s traffic reporter, Amanda Dugan.

