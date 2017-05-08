Police release video of interstate semi explosion

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released video from police cruiser cameras that show the explosion that happened on last month on Interstate 75.

The first police car to arrive shows the smoke from the initial fire and the explosion.

The second and third cars to arrive show the aftermath of the explosion and a smoke-covered freeway. You can see the driver of the semi-truck that was hit standing in front of a police cruiser.

The crash happened Sunday, April 30 when a car traveled the wrong way on I-75 in the southbound lanes. Ohio Department of Transportation cameras captured the frightening scene as the car traveled past several cars before veering into the path of a southbound tanker truck.

The truck collided with the car and continued south for several yards before coming to a stop. Both vehicles were soon engulfed in flames and an explosion was captured on ODOT cameras that could be seen spreading into the northbound lanes with cars there narrowly missing the fireball.

The crash report on the incident was released May 3. Investigators indicated in that report that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.