Pizza delivery driver shoots, kills robbery suspect in Dallas suburb

MESQUITE, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite say a pizza delivery driver shot and killed a 16-year-old robbery suspect during an exchange of gunfire.

The 39-year-old driver told police he was confronted by two robbery suspects after arriving to deliver a pizza Saturday night. NBC DFW reported the driver was working for Domino’s Pizza. Police later determined the house was vacant.

Mesquite police Lt. Brian Parrish says one of the suspects was armed with a handgun and fired it at the delivery driver. He says the driver then fired back.

Both suspects were from Mesquite. The teen who died fled the scene but was found. The other 16-year-old was arrested.

Parrish says the driver didn’t have a license to carry a concealed handgun.

Police say the shooting death will be turned over to a grand jury for consideration.