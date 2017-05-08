In lawsuit, Paxton asks federal court to uphold sanctuary cities law

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than a day after Senate Bill 4, a ban on sanctuary cities in Texas, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, the state’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit asking a federal court to uphold the constitutionality of the law.

Abbott signed the sanctuary cities ban into law Sunday night in a rare Facebook Live.

“SB 4 guarantees cooperation among federal, state and local law enforcement to protect Texans,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement Monday. “Unfortunately, some municipalities and law enforcement agencies are unwilling to cooperate with the federal government and claim that SB 4 is unconstitutional.”

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is named in the state’s lawsuit brought before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, along with Travis County, the city of Austin and — in their official capacity — Austin Mayor Steve Adler and City Council members.

Hernandez said last week that she would follow the ban if it were signed into law. “While I hate seeing a state law like this come to pass, I have always followed the law and that will not change,” she said.

In January, Sheriff Hernandez prohibited deputies and jailers from asking about someone’s immigration status and limited how they will work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.

Paxton said the federal Declaratory Judgment Act allows the state to bring a lawsuit like the one filed Monday in order to avoid a large number of lawsuits, “so that the constitutionality of SB 4 may be resolved throughout Texas in a single court.”

The attorney general says the lawsuit demonstrates the law is valid under the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

“Governments throughout Texas have a clear duty to continue holding undocumented and suspected criminal aliens pursuant to ICE detainers,” Paxton said. “This is a public safety issue that requires swift resolution. If a Texas sheriff or other law enforcement authority cannot lawfully honor an ICE detainer, dangerous people will slip through the cracks of the justice system and back into our communities. As a nation of laws, it is imperative that SB 4 is fully honored in Texas.”