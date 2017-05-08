Free Fun in Austin for the week of May 8-12

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for an event you and the family can attend without spending a dime, check these ideas out from our partners at Free Fun in Austin.

ImprovEd Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors(RSVP) – Monday, May 8 at 6:00 p.m. In Shakespeare’s time, there were all-boy troupes. In our time, there’s an all-girl troupe of eight. Performed as a site-specific piece and intentionally live-streamed, the production takes you inside and outside, from room to room. Beware: there are limited periods of standing and you are immersed in the action. Recommended for kids of all ages. A live stream will be available here. FREE with RSVP. ImprovEd Arts Studio, 10111 Oliver Dr, Austin. Dragons Love Tacos Storytime– Tuesday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. What do Austinites and dragons have in common? A love of tacos, of course! Don’t miss this awesome storytime with your favorite fire-breathing friends in a reading of Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel. There will be a special giveaway and fun activities for all taco lovers, plus a visit from a surprise mystery guest. FREE! BookPeople, 603 N Lamar, Austin. Discovery! Time Capsules – Wednesday, May 10 at 4:30 p.m. Draw some pictures, write some memories, and leave a record of what your life is like at this moment. Whether you decide to open your time capsule next month or five years from now, your future self will thank you! FREE! Laura’s Library, 9411 Bee Cave Rd, Austin. Science Under the Stars: Human Evolution– Thursday, May 11 at 7:15 p.m. What is the future of human evolution?Evolutionary biologist Scott Solomon draws on the explosion of discoveries in recent years to examine how modernization—including longer life spans, changing diets, global travel, and widespread use of medicine and contraceptives— is affecting our ongoing evolution. There will also be snacks, natural history displays, and activities designed for kids of all ages. Guided tours of BFL will be offered, dependent on weather and light conditions (wear sturdy shoes and bring water). FREE! Brackenridge Field Laboratory, 2907 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin. Art Workshops: Shaping Spaces – Friday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m. Through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) students will explore where innovation and nature overlap. You will create works, including enormous sculptures that defy gravity, mazes built from recycled materials, robotic creatures that move on their own, and a collaborative art project that uses technology to turn everyday objects into touchpads. Are you up for the challenge? For youth in 4th through 9th grade. This week: explore electricity with the Makey Makey. FREE! APL – Southeast Branch, 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin.