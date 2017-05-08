Father and son graduate from Huston-Tillotson on the same day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Seeing a child graduate from college is a proud moment for any parent, but for one Austin woman, she got to see her son and husband graduate from college on the same day.

Will Purcell III, 21, and his father, Will Purcell Jr., 47, both donned their caps and gowns to walk across the stage to receive their diploma from Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday.

Alma Purcell says her son was the one who inspired his father to return to school. The Purcell family has had their share of health issues to overcome. Will III made a full recovery after facing an immune disease at the age of 17. Alma has been battling Stage 4 breast cancer the last seven years.

But the dual graduation wasn’t planned.

“They say nothing is easily obtained,” said Will Jr. “You know you gotta work for it… and so it’s been that journey. For he and I to walk on the same stage on the same day during the same ceremony was just everything to me.”

What’s next for Will III? He’s headed to the MBA program at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth.