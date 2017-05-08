Early signing period approved for football

KXAN Sports Published:
Cade Green of Lake Travis High signs with Wisconsin on Feb. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Schnitker)
Cade Green of Lake Travis High signs with Wisconsin on Feb. 1, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Schnitker)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An early signing period for football begins at the end of the year. Senior high school football players with scholarship offers may sign a 2018-19 National Letter of Intent (NLI) during a 72 hour period spanning from December 20-22.

The period, approved by the Collegiate Commissioners Association Monday, coincides with the start of the junior college transfer signing window.

Athletes will still be able to wait and sign a NLI on National Signing Day, the first Wednesday in February.

