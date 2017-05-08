Blue Bell channels wedding day with new flavors

BRENHAM, Texas (KXAN) — Here comes the ice cream. Here comes the ice cream.

After hearing from newlyweds who have served Blue Bell ice cream instead of cake after sealing the deal with their nuptials, the company decided to make it easier to have both.

Blue Bell’s Bride’s Cake is a “a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.” Sounds exactly like something you’d want to devote your entire life to, right?

If you like things a little more chocolatey, Blue Bell is also bringing Groom’s Cake out of flavor retirement. You might remember its “chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.”

Bride’s Cake and Groom’s Cake will both be available for a limited time.