Blue Bell channels wedding day with new flavors

By Published:
Blue Bell Bride's Cake flavor (Blue Bell photo)
Blue Bell Bride's Cake flavor (Blue Bell photo)

BRENHAM, Texas (KXAN) — Here comes the ice cream. Here comes the ice cream.

After hearing from newlyweds who have served Blue Bell ice cream instead of cake after sealing the deal with their nuptials, the company decided to make it easier to have both.

Blue Bell’s Bride’s Cake is a “a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.” Sounds exactly like something you’d want to devote your entire life to, right?

If you like things a little more chocolatey, Blue Bell is also bringing Groom’s Cake out of flavor retirement. You might remember its “chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, surrounded by swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.”

Bowl of Groom's Cake ice cream (Blue Bell photo)
Bowl of Groom’s Cake ice cream (Blue Bell photo)

Bride’s Cake and Groom’s Cake will both be available for a limited time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s