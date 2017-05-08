Roommate accused of stabbing 7th and Comal murder victim

Related Coverage Man stabbed to death near 7th and Comal streets identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police believe a man who was found stabbed at a bus stop at Seventh and Comal Streets in March was actually stabbed by his roommate who, other people in the house said, wanted the victim to move out.

Austin police said on March 10, Glen Raymond Burford, 51, was found in the 1600 block of East Seventh Street by a Capital Metro bus driver who noticed a pool of blood around him while he was at the bus stop.

When authorities arrived, they found Charles Reedy, 63, standing near Burford. Upon initial questioning, Reedy told police he and Burford were just talking at their home when Burford said he was leaving and would quickly return. Reedy told police he waited for Burford and only left when he saw lights from emergency responders outside.

Reedy also told investigators he discussed moving out of the home together with Burford to a campsite to save money.

At one point, according to the affidavit, when officers had Reedy alone in the back seat of a patrol unit, he was recorded on internal cameras saying ‘ F*** Glen, I’m sorry.”

During an interview with another roommate in the home, police were told that Reedy and Burford were good friends, but recently Reedy had wanted him out of the house and even pushed him a few days before the stabbing. According to an arrest affidavit, the roommate stated Reedy is belligerent when he is intoxicated.

On March 11, while executing a search warrant, investigators found a knife in Reedy’s bedroom that seemingly matched the wounds that Burford sustained. That knife was sent for DNA testing.

On March 13, the roommate who had told police about Reedy pushing Burford caught up with police as they were canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses. The roommate said they had forgotten to mention that Reedy had threatened Burford with harm and had even been “getting ready to hurt the victim,” continued in the affidavit.

During a review of video footage in the area, authorities found an interaction between Reedy and Burford near the Cepeda Library. While questioning employees at the library, investigators learned the interaction was an angry one, prompting one employee to check several times to make sure everything was alright.

Police, believing they have enough evidence, have charged Reedy with Murder and issued a warrant for his arrest. He has a previous criminal history of assaults, aggravated assault with a knife and an overturned murder conviction.

Reedy is not currently listed in the Travis County Jail. His bond has been set at $100,000