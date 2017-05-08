Alex Jones’ ex-wife to address recent custody battle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Kelly Jones, the ex-wife of bombastic radio host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, is expected to address, what she is calling, the parental alienation her children faced in their father’s home.

Kelly Jones was awarded joint custody of her children after a public battle that may have revealed that Alex Jones is nothing more than a performance artist, a claim he has denied, despite his legal team using it as his defense.

In closing arguments, Kelly Jones’ attorney told jurors the radio personality is a “cult leader” who’s turning their children against his ex-wife. Earlier, Alex Jones’ attorney told the jury the children, ages 9, 12 and 14, are thriving under Jones’ care and he should remain the sole caregiver.

Kelly Jones will address the public at 11 a.m. Monday to discuss how the ruling will affect her children and to explain the abuse she says they suffered. She claims experts turned a blind eye to their suffering and “forced her into the equivalent of 40 years of therapy and granted a visitation schedule that is worse than that of drug addicts, alcoholics and even sex offenders.”

She’ll also be announcing a website about parental alienation.

KXAN will stream Kelly Jones’ press conference on Facebook and in this story.